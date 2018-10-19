FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 19, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Aker BP q3 operating profit beats forecast, spending falls

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aker BP’s third-quarter operating profit rose more than expected, helped by a boom in oil prices, the Norwegian oil firm said on Friday, while reducing planned capital and exploration spending.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $548 million from $219 million in the same quarter a year ago, beating the $521 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company slightly reduced its 2018 capital spending guidance to $1.25 billion from $1.3 billion, and exploration spending to $400 million from $425 million, while maintaining its production guidance at 155,000-160,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

Aker BP, 30 percent owned by BP will pay a dividend of $0.31 per share for the quarter, in line with expectations and stable from the previous quarter.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.