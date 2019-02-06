Aker BP raises dividend while Q4 profit lags forecast

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Aker BP posted a smaller-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and raised its dividend amid strong cash from output growth and higher oil price.

The Norwegian independent oil firm’s earnings before interest and taxes rose to $403 million from $305 million in the same quarter a year ago, lagging the $491 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Aker BP, 30 percent owned by BP Plc, said it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.5207 per share, more than the $0.38 anticipated by analysts. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)