Aker to explore options for Aker Energy after Ghana plan filing-CEO

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - Aker, an investment vehicle of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, will explore options for its stake in oil startup Aker Energy after submitting a development plan for an offshore field in Ghana, Aker’s CEO said on Wednesday.

Alternatives include listing Aker Energy separately, making a transaction with oil companies present in the area or seeking to enter it, or a combination of both, Aker’s CEO Oeyvind Eriksen told Reuters.

The decision could be made within six to twelve months from now, he added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)