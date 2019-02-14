Aker CEO: still sees M&A opportunities for its oil services firms

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil industry-focused investment firm Aker still sees mergers and acquisitions opportunities for its oil service firms, including Aker Solutions, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Oeyvind Eriksen also told Reuters its independent oil firm Aker BP, 30-percent owned by BP, could grow its output off Norway beyond the already stated plans, via acquisitions.

Eriksen said the plan of Aker’s main shareholder, Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, to increase oil output to over 1 million barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) by 2025, was based on expected production in Norway and Ghana, where production could start in late 2020 or early 2021. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)