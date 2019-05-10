Ghana's Pecan oilfield approval now seen by late-Q3 -Aker CEO

OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) - Aker ASA now expects Ghanaian authorities to approve its revised $4.4 billion development plan for the offshore Pecan oilfield by late third-quarter of 2019, the Norwegian investment firm’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

The company had previously said it expected the plan to be approved in the summer of 2019. The Pecan field will be run by Aker’s subsidiary Aker Energy, which submitted its original development plan on March 28. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)