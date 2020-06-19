Norway's Aker BioMarine to raise $225 mln ahead of listing

OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s Aker BioMarine plans to raise 2.15 billion Norwegian crowns ($225 million) in a private share sale valuing it at 8 billion crowns, followed by a listing of the company’s stock, its owners Aker ASA and Aker Capital said on Friday.

Aker BioMarine harvests and processes small ocean crustaceans known as krill, turning the abundant raw material into food supplements and animal feed.

Arctic Securities AS, DNB Markets and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) were appointed joint bookmakers for the planned transaction and the following listing of shares on Oslo’s Merkur Market trading platform. ($1 = 9.5213 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)