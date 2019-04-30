UPDATE 1-Aker Solutions ups 2019 oil services market outlook on Q1 profit beat

(Adds quote, details on outlook)

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Aker Solutions ASA raised its 2019 outlook for oil services market on Tuesday, after it reported a higher-than-expected order intake for the first quarter, while profits topped forecasts.

“An active market for early phase studies, combined with high project tendering activity, means the company is well positioned to take advantage of current market conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Luis Araujo said in a statement.

Order intake for the January-March period amounted to 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($635.51 million), according to the oil industry service provider’s first quarter report. Analysts in a Reuters poll on average had predicted an intake of 4.9 billion crowns.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding one-offs, rose to 636 million Norwegian crowns from 384 million Norwegian crowns a year ago. Analysts on an average had expected 615 million Norwegian crowns.

“Aker Solutions sees overall revenue in 2019 up close to 10 percent from 2018 on the back of a strong order intake last year and continued high tendering activity, with overall 2019 underlying EBITDA margin up year-on-year,” the company statement added.

It had previously expected revenues to rise only “slightly”, while margins has been seen flat year-on-year. ($1 = 8.6545 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty; Editing by Rashmi Aich)