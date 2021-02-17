Akin Gump, Davis Polk lead on Tribune Publishing private equity buy

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld is advising Alden Global Capital on the private equity firm’s acquisition of Tribune Publishing Co, the companies announced on Tuesday. A special committee of the board of directors of Tribune Publishing, which owns the New York Daily News and the Baltimore Sun as well as the Chicago Tribune, turned to Davis Polk & Wardwell for the going-private deal, valued at $630 million.

Davis Polk, which was the top global M&A adviser last year based on announced transaction value, according to Refinitiv, has announced 17 deals totaling $28.8 billion since January. This time last year the firm had 14 announced deals totaling $17.6 billion.

