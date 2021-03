Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has a new partner in charge of its team helping clients manage government contracting headaches, the firm announced Tuesday.

Michael Vernick, who headed the government contracts practice and education industry sector team at Hogan Lovells, will now head Akin Gump's government contracts practice in Washington, D.C. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2OUMBwl