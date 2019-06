June 25 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised certain issues related to the inspection of its Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing facility in July and August of 2018.

The drugmaker said it will work to resolve all issues raised in the agency’s warning letter. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)