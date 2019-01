Jan 9 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc said on Wednesday it received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, after the company’s Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility was inspected by the regulatory authority in April and May, 2018.

The company said it would respond to the FDA letter within 15 working days. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)