FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 26, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Akorn settles U.S. lawsuit stemming from financial restatement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc and two former executives have agreed to settle claims stemming from inaccurate financial statements the drugmaker issued in 2014 that it later needed to restate, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said.

Akorn, former Chief Financial Officer Timothy Dick and former controller David Hebeda agreed to settle a lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago. Dick and Hebeda each agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty, the SEC said.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.