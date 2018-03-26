Akorn settles U.S. lawsuit stemming from financial restatement

March 26 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc and two former executives have agreed to settle claims stemming from inaccurate financial statements the drugmaker issued in 2014 that it later needed to restate, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said.

Akorn, former Chief Financial Officer Timothy Dick and former controller David Hebeda agreed to settle a lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago. Dick and Hebeda each agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty, the SEC said.