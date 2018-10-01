Judge rules for Fresenius in bid to end $4.8 bln Akorn deal

WILMINGTON, Del, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge ruled on Monday that German healthcare group Fresenius SE could walk away from its $4.75 billion deal for U.S. drugmaker Akorn Inc and rejected Akorn’s claim that the merger agreement had been breached.

Delaware Vice Chancellor Travis Laster said Fresenius validly terminated the merger agreement and he found Akorn’s representations regarding its compliance with regulatory requirements were “not true and correct.” (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)