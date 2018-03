AMSTERDAM, March 27 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore’s GIC to sell its Specialty Chemicals business for 10.1 billion euros ($12.6 billion).

Akzo first announced plans to sell the business, which accounts for a third of its sales and profit, in April 2017, as it looked to evade a takeover from rival PPG Industries.