LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British pension fund investor USS on Thursday said it planned to withdraw a proposal to nominate Eric Meurice to the supervisory board of Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel.

“Asking two extremely strong candidates to compete against each other for a single position, as has regrettably been decided by Akzo Nobel, is not the best way to achieve the strongest board for the company,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Simon Jessop)