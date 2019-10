AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel expects demand for its coatings in industrial sectors to stay muted in 2020, it said on Wednesday.

“We expect the current weak demand trend in performance coatings will continue in 2020,” Chief Executive Thierry Vanlancker told reporters.

“Demand has been muted in most markets, that did not change in the last quarter and we don’t expect it to change.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)