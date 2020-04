AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday it expects a drop in sales to accelerate in the second quarter, as economic lockdowns to battle the coronavirus pandemic have spread across the globe.

“The impact on sales in the second quarter will be significantly larger than the minus 6% we saw in the first quarter”, Chief Financial Officer Maarten de Vries told reporters. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)