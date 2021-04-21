Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Akzo Nobel Q1 core profit jumps 43% on strong growth in Asia

AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit jumped 43% to 307 million euros ($369.2 million), as economic recovery boosted demand especially in Asia.

Analysts polled by the company had expected adjusted operating income to increase to 275 million euros, after a 214 million euros result a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8315 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

