Akzo Nobel's fourth-quarter earnings top estimates

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter core earnings of 240 million euros ($272 million) as higher prices helped offset lower volumes and a slowdown in China.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), for the three months ended Dec. 31, of 235 million euros, compared with 240 million euros in the year-ago period.