Akzo Nobel's Q1 core profit jumps 31% driven by cost savings

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel reported on Wednesday a 31% jump in first-quarter core earnings as cost savings offset the effects of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The maker of Dulux paints said adjusted operating income improved to 214 million euros ($232.1 million) in the January-March period, up from 163 million euros a year before, while sales fell 6% to 2.06 billion euros as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand. ($1 = 0.9219 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

