AMSTERDAM, July 24 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 36% jump in second-quarter core profit to 305 million euros ($339.9 million), as higher prices and cost savings offset raw material inflation.

Analysts polled by the company had expected adjusted operating income to increase to 287.4 million euros, after a 225 million euros result a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)