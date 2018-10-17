Akzo Nobel's quarterly core profit increases, sales decline

AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday its core profit rose 8 percent in the third quarter to 243 million euros ($280.7 million), helped by higher prices and cost savings.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an adjusted operating income of 241 million euro. Sales declined 4 percent to 2.33 billion euros, missing the estimate of a 2 percent rise to 2.48 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8657 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)