FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 12, 2018 / 5:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank markets dollar sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank has given initial price guidance for a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark sukuk in the area of 165 basis points over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

Benchmark sukuk, or Islamic bonds, are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.

The bank, rated A2 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch, is expected to complete the sukuk sale later on Wednesday.

Al Hilal Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, ENBD Capital, FAB, HSBC, JP Morgan, Nomura, and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.