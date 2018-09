DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank is set to complete later on Wednesday a $500 million sukuk sale, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The sukuk, or Islamic bonds, offer investors 148 basis points over mid-swaps.

The bank received over $1.1 billion in orders for the issue, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)