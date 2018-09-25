Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank hires banks before dollar bond issue

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank mandated Barclays, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered and Qatar’s Commercial Bank to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Asia and Europe, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal said.

The document seen by Reuters said the Qatari lender, rated A3 by Moody’s and A by Fitch, would start meeting investors on Sept. 27, before a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark bond issue. Benchmark deals are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.