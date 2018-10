DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank is selling $500 million in five-year bonds offering 175 basis points over mid-swaps, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

Orders for the Qatari lender’s debt issue topped $1.4 billion.

The bank, rated A3 by Moody’s and Fitch, has hired Barclays, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank and Qatar’s Commercial Bank to arrange the issue. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; writing by Saeed Azhar)