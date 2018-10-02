Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank sets final guidance for $500 mln bond

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank has set the final price guidance for a planned $500 million bond sale at 180 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, with the notes expected to price within 5 bps of that figure, a bank document seen by Reuters showed.

Orders for the Qatari lender’s debt issue topped $1.4 billion.

The bank, rated A3 by Moody’s and Fitch, has hired Barclays, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank and Qatar’s Commercial Bank to arrange the issue, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)