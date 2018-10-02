FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 2, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank targets $500 mln bond

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank has started marketing a five-yar U.S dollar-denominated bond issue with an initial price guidance of around 195 basis points over mid-swaps, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

The Qatari bank, rated A3 by Moody’s and Fitch, plans to raise 500 million with the bond sale, the document said.

Barclays, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank and Qatar’s Commercial Bank have been mandated to arrange the issue, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.