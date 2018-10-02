Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank targets $500 mln bond

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank has started marketing a five-yar U.S dollar-denominated bond issue with an initial price guidance of around 195 basis points over mid-swaps, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

The Qatari bank, rated A3 by Moody’s and Fitch, plans to raise 500 million with the bond sale, the document said.

Barclays, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank and Qatar’s Commercial Bank have been mandated to arrange the issue, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Andrew Heavens)