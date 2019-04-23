Financials
April 23, 2019

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q1 net profit rises 21 pct

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The bank made 2.89 billion riyals in the three months to March 31, up from 2.38 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Saudi banks’ performance in 2019 should be boosted by a surge in liquidity and an anticipated recovery in lending amid higher oil prices. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

