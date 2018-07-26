Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q2 net profit at high end of forecasts

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 17.7 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, at the high end of analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made 2.57 billion riyals ($685 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 2.18 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement via the stock exchange.

The average forecast of three analysts surveyed by Reuters was a net profit of 2.41 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)