FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 26, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q2 net profit at high end of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 17.7 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, at the high end of analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made 2.57 billion riyals ($685 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 2.18 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement via the stock exchange.

The average forecast of three analysts surveyed by Reuters was a net profit of 2.41 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.