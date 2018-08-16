Jefferson County, Alabama defeats ratepayers' bankruptcy appeal

A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered the dismissal of an appeal from Jefferson County, Alabama’s bankruptcy plan by ratepayers on the county’s sewer system, lifting an overhang that threatened to reopen the county’s Chapter 9 reorganization.

Reversing a lower court ruling, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta said allowing the appeal threatened to undermine the county’s bankruptcy plan, which took effect in December 2013, and actions taken in reliance on it.

