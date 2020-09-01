Alabama power regulators bless power co's fee on solar panels

Alabama power regulators on Tuesday dismissed a challenge by environmental groups and state residents to a $5 per kilowatt per month fee that public utility Alabama Power Company levies on customers who use solar panels or other means to generate their own electricity on site.

The Alabama Public Service Commission’s three commissioners unanimously voted to toss the challenge by customers and environmental group Gasp, saying complainants did not provide persuasive evidence to back their argument the fee is unreasonable and unlawful under state law.

