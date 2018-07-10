D.C. Circuit vacates license for Alabama Power hydroelectric dams

A federal appeals court has vacated the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s license for Alabama Power to continue operating seven hydroelectric dams along the Coosa River, saying the commission failed to properly address environmental concerns.

In a unanimous decision on Friday, a three-judge appeals panel in the District of Columbia said FERC’s license decision was “arbitrary and capricious” because its environmental analysis was not supported by evidence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u6tAcS