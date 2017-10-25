FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alaska Air Group's profit, revenues rise in third quarter
October 25, 2017

Alaska Air Group's profit, revenues rise in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group on Wednesday said it had a third quarter net income of $278 million, excluding costs related to fuel hedging and the carrier’s acquisition of rival Virgin America, and earnings of $2.14 per share.

Alaska Air’s third quarter results compare favorably to the year prior, outperforming itself in key metrics, including a 35 percent increase in total operating revenue to $2.12 billion, as it continues the process of integrating with the small but popular West Coast carrier Virgin America.

Reporting by Alana Wise

