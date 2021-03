March 30 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc said on Tuesday it had amended its deal with Boeing Co, under which it would purchase an additional 23 737-9 MAX aircraft between 2023 and 2024

The airline may exercise an incremental 15 options to purchase aircraft with delivery between 2023 and 2026, Alaska Air said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/3rByYzK) (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Anil D'Silva)