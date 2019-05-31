U.S. vows first oil lease sale in Alaska arctic refuge this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department plans to move ahead this year with its first oil and gas lease sale on the ecologically sensitive but presumably petroleum-rich coastal plain of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), a Trump administration official said on Thursday.

The decision marks a likely turning point in a decades-long battle between environmental groups and fossil energy companies over the Beaufort Sea coast of ANWR, home to caribou, polar bear and other arctic wildlife to the east of Alaska’s North Slope oil fields. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska; Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)