CORRECTED-Tentative deal reached to end Alaska ferry boat strike -federal mediator

(Corrects name of ferry network to Marine Highway System, instead of Maritime Highway System)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Contract negotiators between striking Alaska ferry boat workers and state officials have reached a tentative deal to end a 9-day-old walkout that has shut down the state Marine Highway System, a federal mediator said on Friday.

About 420 members of the Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific (IBU) walked off the job on July 24, idling a ferry network that serves more than 30 coastal and island communities statewide. It was the first strike against the Alaska Marine Highway System in 42 years. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)