TABLE-Albania's 2017 inflation hits 2 pct, below 3 pct target

TIRANA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Albania's average consumer price inflation rose to 2 percent in 2017, the country's Statistics Institute said on Wednesday, up from 1.3 percent in 2016 but below the central bank's 2017 target of 3 percent. Annual inflation in December 2017 was 1.8 percent, down from 2.2 percent in December 2016, the Institute added. As is usual during the holiday period, the annual rise in inflation in December came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 1.13 percentage points. Albania CPI December 2017 November 2017 December 2016 Month-on-month 1.0 -0.1 0.9 Year-on-year 1.8 1.7 2.2 Note: The Central Bank expects inflation to reach its target of 3 percent within the first half of 2019. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Alexander Smith)