January 10, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Albania's 2017 inflation hits 2 pct, below 3 pct target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TIRANA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Albania's average consumer price
inflation rose to 2 percent in 2017, the country's Statistics
Institute said on Wednesday, up from 1.3 percent in 2016 but
below the central bank's 2017 target of 3 percent.
    Annual inflation in December 2017 was 1.8 percent, down from
2.2 percent in December 2016, the Institute added. 
    As is usual during the holiday period, the annual rise in
inflation in December came from food and non-alcoholic
beverages, which rose by 1.13 percentage points.     
  Albania CPI    December 2017   November 2017   December 2016
 Month-on-month       1.0             -0.1            0.9
  Year-on-year        1.8             1.7             2.2
    Note: The Central Bank expects inflation to reach its target
of 3 percent within the first half of 2019.

 (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Alexander Smith)

