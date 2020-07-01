Albanian central bank holds rates, promises more easing if needed

TIRANA, July 1 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low 0.5% on Wednesday and promised a stimulative policy to help the economy emerge from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank’s supervisory board also kept unchanged the one-day deposit and lending rates at 0.1% and 0.9%, respectively, Governor Gent Sejko said on a Facebook news conference.

“Monetary policy will keep being stimulative throughout the forecasting horizon,” Sejko added.

Sejko said the current mix of monetary, fiscal and financial measures supplied enough stimulus to help growth after the economy shrank 2.5% in the first quarter.

The bank sees the economy slumping significantly in 2020 and growing quickly and steadily afterwards. Sejko did not say by how much.

The bank saw economic activity mark its biggest slump in the second quarter, when exports shrank 33%, imports 30% and budget revenue 30%, and it is expected to remain in negative territory in the third and fourth quarters.

The World Bank sees the economy shrinking by 5% or 6.9% in 2020, depending on the timing of the full re-start of economic activity.

Sejko said the possibility of a second wave of the outbreak, a hike in interest rates or strong financial fluctuations had waned, thus reducing the need for monetary stimulus.

“However, the materialization of these dangers would require a further easing of monetary policy and potentially also the use of non-conventional tools...,” Sejko said. (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Nick Macfie)