2 months ago
Bayer CropScience lawsuit over 'bad faith' Albemarle pricing is revived
June 20, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 2 months ago

Bayer CropScience lawsuit over 'bad faith' Albemarle pricing is revived

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said Bayer CropScience LP may pursue part of its lawsuit accusing Albemarle Corp of breach-of-contract and bad faith by imposing steep price increases on methyl bromide as the companies were preparing to sever their 16-year sales agreement.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia said a lower court judge erred in dismissing claims by Bayer CropScience ("Bayer"), a unit of Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer AG, concerning two of the three challenged increases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sTsgLj

