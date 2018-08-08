Albemarle boosts stock buyback to $500 million; shares jump

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world’s largest producer of electric car battery ingredient lithium, said on Wednesday it would double its stock buyback for the year to $500 million, sending its shares up more than 7 percent in morning trading.

“We believe the stock is currently undervalued,” Chief Executive Officer Luke Kissam told investors on a Wednesday conference call, the day after the company reported that its quarterly profits tripled, beating forecasts, and raised its outlook for full-year results. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)