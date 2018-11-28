Albemarle to respect outcome of Chile lithium arbitration -executive

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp will respect the outcome of an arbitration case Chile is about to file alleging the world’s top lithium producer failed to adhere to the terms of a contract drawn up in 2016, an executive said on Wednesday.

Chilean state development agency Corfo said earlier this week it will file the arbitration suit by next month. Eric Norris, Albemarle’s lithium division president, said the company will abide by the ruling, but added it will not affect the company’s growth plans in the country. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)