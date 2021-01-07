Albemarle to double lithium production at Nevada site

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp said on Thursday it will expand capacity at the company’s lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada and begin a program to evaluate clays and other available Nevada resources for commercial production of the mineral.

Albemarle plans to invest $30 million to $50 million to double the current production at the Nevada site by 2025. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)