Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Albemarle to double lithium production at Nevada site

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp said on Thursday it will expand capacity at the company’s lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada and begin a program to evaluate clays and other available Nevada resources for commercial production of the mineral.

Albemarle plans to invest $30 million to $50 million to double the current production at the Nevada site by 2025. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up