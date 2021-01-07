Albemarle to double Nevada lithium output as EV demand set to grow

FILE PHOTO: A sign at the approach road leads to Albemarle's lithium evaporation ponds at its facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. Picture taken January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp said on Thursday it will expand capacity at its lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada as demand for the ultralight battery metal is expected to grow as automobile companies across the globe produce more electric vehicles.

Government mandates, rising concerns about climate change and other factors have all boosted demand for electric vehicles, and Albemarle expects the investment in capacity to provide domestic support for the growing electric vehicle market.

Albemarle plans to invest $30 million to $50 million to double the current production at the Nevada site by 2025.

This would expand the operation, which produces lithium from brine extracted from the Clayton Valley basin, to 10 kilo tonnes (kt) of lithium carbonate equivalent from 5 kt, BMO Capital Markets analyst Joel Jackson said in a note.

“The motivation would seem clearly to be to bulk up its U.S. operations as lithium and EV become of more strategic importance this decade, particularly perhaps under the new green-friendly Biden administration,” Jackson said.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to make tackling climate change one of the pillars of his administration. On Wednesday, Democrats completed a sweep of the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting prospects for Biden’s legislative agenda.

The Charlotte, North Carolina based company said it will also begin a program to evaluate clays and other available Nevada resources for commercial production of the metal.

It was also seeking ways to optimize lithium extraction from its brine resources, including those in the Clayton Valley, Albemarle said.