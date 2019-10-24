Albemarle cuts 2019 forecast on lithium price pressure

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, on Thursday cut its sales and profit forecasts for the year, hit by a continued slump in prices for the white metal.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.00 to $6.20 in the year, compared with its previous estimate of $6.25 to $6.65.

Albemarle also trimmed its 2019 net sales forecast range to $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion, from $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)