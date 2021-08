Aug 4 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, posted a nearly five-fold jump in quarterly income on Wednesday due largely to rising sales of the white metal for electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $424.6 million, or $3.62 per share, compared to $85.6 million, or 80 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)