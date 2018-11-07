Basic Materials
Albemarle quarterly profit up 9 pct on lithium price hikes

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 9 percent due in part to price hikes.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $129.7 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to $118.7 million, or $1.06 per share, in the year-ago period.

Albemarle confirmed its full-year 2018 forecast for sales of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion, which would mark an increase of 7 percent to 14 percent from 2017 levels.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse

