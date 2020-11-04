Albemarle reports 36.6% fall in Q3 profit on lower lithium sales

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Albemarle Corp reported a 36.6% fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as demand for the electric vehicle battery metal sagged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $98.3 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $155.1 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)