UPDATE 1-Albemarle freezes Chile expansion plans in wake of lithium tech scrutiny

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp’s chief executive officer on Thursday defended a previously announced process the company has said could boost lithium production in Chile, but then postponed two expansion projects that would have needed the new technology to be successful.

The move raises further questions about just what process Albemarle, the world’s largest lithium producer, has developed and how it could work. If the process proves less than advertised, the company risks not being able to supply the fast-growing electric car industry.

Albemarle is a key supplier to Panasonic Corp, which in terms makes batteries for Tesla Inc.

Albemarle said it will stop engineering work on its planned La Negra V and VI expansion projects. The company had said last year it developed a process that would more than triple its lithium output in Chile without using more water.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the claim was drawing increased scrutiny from regulators and investors pushing for more details.

“All (Chilean regulators) want to see is some proof that it’s going to work before they give it to us. That’s it. It is not a big deal, OK? It’s not a big deal. And we only need it if we build,” La Negra V and VI, Chief Executive Officer Luke Kissam said on a Thursday conference call with investors.

Despite canceling parts of the La Negra expansion, Albemarle said it will continue to spend money to research and engineer the new technology, though it gave few details on the amount or timing.

“In our spending, our capital spending guidance, we are spending for that technology. That continues onwards,” Eric Norris, head of Albemarle’s lithium division, said on the call.

Albemarle has authorization from Chilean officials to produce up to 80,000 tonnes annually of lithium. The La Negra V and VI projects would have taken the production above that mark, requiring regulatory approval. But when Albemarle asked for permission, regulators began delving into just how the new process works, ultimately rejecting the application for lack of details. Albemarle has said it would re-apply.

Separately, Albemarle said it does not expect electric vehicle (EV) demand to slow down, a worry expressed by some investors.

“We aren’t seeing anything negative from a macro standpoint from EV growth or demand,” Norris said.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected forecast helped in part to price hikes, though Hurricane Florence closed processing facilities in North Carolina for a week, denting volumes.

