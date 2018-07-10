FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Alcentra adds members in European direct lending team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Alcentra Ltd, an alternative fixed income specialist for Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s wealth management arm, added members within its European direct lending team.

Sarah Madore and Maria Diego have joined the firm as associates, while Joanna Layton was promoted to head European direct lending portfolio monitoring business.

Madore was previously an associate in the financial sponsors solutions team at UniCredit in Milan, Italy, while Diego was with Citigroup Inc.

Layton, who joined Alcentra more than a decade ago, was previously a senior analyst for the European liquid loans business at the firm. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

